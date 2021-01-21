Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.18. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 137,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 76,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

