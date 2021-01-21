Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

COST stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

