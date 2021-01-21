Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

