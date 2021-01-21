Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.