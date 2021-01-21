Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.