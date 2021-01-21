Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 611,275 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Investment House LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

