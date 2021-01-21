Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

