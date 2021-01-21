Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.