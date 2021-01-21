Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

