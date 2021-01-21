Basf’s (BASFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

BASFY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,455. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

