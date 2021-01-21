BASIC (BASIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

