Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Down 7.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 10,802,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,743,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

