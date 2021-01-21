Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €53.76 ($63.25) and last traded at €53.70 ($63.18). 2,857,446 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.01 ($62.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.82. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

