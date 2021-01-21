BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 52,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 205,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

