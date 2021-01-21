BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 669,155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 465,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 524,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

