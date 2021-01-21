BCS Wealth Management Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.57. 129,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.02 and its 200-day moving average is $318.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

