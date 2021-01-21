BCS Wealth Management Has $5.67 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the period.

BSCN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

