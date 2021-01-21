Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 237,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

