Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,645 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,762. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

