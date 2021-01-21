Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $9.95 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,334. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

