Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $89.95. 1,469,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.