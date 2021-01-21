Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $89.95. 1,469,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.