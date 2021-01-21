Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,019.20 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Beacon has a market cap of $10,019.20 and approximately $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00271992 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

