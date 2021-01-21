Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Up 7.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $66.00. 503,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 881,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 million and a P/E ratio of -83.54.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

