Bella Protocol Market Cap Achieves $20.39 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $45.40 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.