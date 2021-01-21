Bella Protocol Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

