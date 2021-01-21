Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 565,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 459,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

BLCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.