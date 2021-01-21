Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day moving average is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $324.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

