Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.