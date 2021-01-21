Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

BNFT stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

