Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 34,834 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

