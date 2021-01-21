Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,260 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Match Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -223.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

