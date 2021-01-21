Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $1.41 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. VeriSign accounts for about 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,299. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.94 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

