Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $2.40 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Graco makes up about 2.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

