Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. DocuSign comprises about 2.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $255.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

