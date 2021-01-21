Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 2.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,362.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

FND stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

