Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Trex makes up 2.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 15.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.66.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.