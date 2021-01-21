Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.18 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

