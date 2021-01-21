BEPRO Network Price Tops $0.0006 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $176,285.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

