Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

