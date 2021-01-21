Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,702. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.