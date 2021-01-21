Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

