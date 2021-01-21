Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BPOSY remained flat at $$10.87 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

