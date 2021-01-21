Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

OTCMKTS STJPF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.