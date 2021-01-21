BetProtocol (BEPRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

