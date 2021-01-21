Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $511.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bezop has a total market cap of $223,840.81 and approximately $511.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezop has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

BEZ is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

