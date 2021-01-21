BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 238,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

