Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski Sells 15,000 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lee Kalowski sold 530 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 102,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

