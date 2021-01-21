Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 5,242,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,270,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.16. The firm has a market cap of £45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.