Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $254.00

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $254.00, but opened at $245.00. Biffa plc (BIFF.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 167,009 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIFF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa plc (BIFF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 247.86 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

