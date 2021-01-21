Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 131,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 58,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

